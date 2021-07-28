Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.05

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 45212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.