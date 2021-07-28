Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.