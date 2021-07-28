Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Target by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 30,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $257.73. 32,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,513. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

