Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 418 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $366.94. 1,384,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $256.51 and a one year high of $368.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

