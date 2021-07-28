Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,596. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

