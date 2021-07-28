Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.23). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,063,785 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is currently -0.01%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

