Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading Down 4%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $48.15. Approximately 41,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,335,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

