Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 165,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

