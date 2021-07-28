Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 8,817.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

