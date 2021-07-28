Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $23,764,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

