Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 155.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.