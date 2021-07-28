Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,710 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

ESML opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80.

