Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 316.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Realogy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Realogy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

RLGY opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

