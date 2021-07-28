Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

