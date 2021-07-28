Cartesi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.94 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $156.84 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,749,315 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

