Castle Reaches Market Cap of $17,705.87 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $17,705.87 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.01163794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

