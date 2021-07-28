Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $52,568.25 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Catalent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 31.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

