Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.