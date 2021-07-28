CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $658.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.