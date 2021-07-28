CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.