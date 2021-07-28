Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.10 ($8.35). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.85 ($8.06), with a volume of 23,196 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

