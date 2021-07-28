Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $188.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

