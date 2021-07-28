Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%.

NYSE:CLS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 1,266,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

