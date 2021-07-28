Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.32.

CLS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

