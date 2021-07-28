Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CLS stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.18. 323,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,276. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.99.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

