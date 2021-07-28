Celo Reaches Market Cap of $699.77 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Celo has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $699.77 million and $20.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.