Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.43. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

