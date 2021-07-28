Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.