Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $23.18 on Wednesday, reaching $457.01. The stock had a trading volume of 195,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,511. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

