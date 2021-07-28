Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

