Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.47. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

