Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,087,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF

IBMJ stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

