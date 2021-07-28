Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,875 iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,185,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

