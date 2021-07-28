Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 265.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,258 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,925,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,672,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 23,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,062. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

