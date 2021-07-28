Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $422.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $424.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

