Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

TWTR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. 32,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,201,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

