Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $85,991,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.20. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

