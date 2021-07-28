China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in July

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CIHKY traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 297,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.8272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.