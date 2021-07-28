Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$326.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.