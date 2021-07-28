Chonk Price Up 53% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Chonk has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $7,275.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $67.34 or 0.00167762 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

