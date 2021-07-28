CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.06.

ACQ stock opened at C$46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

