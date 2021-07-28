CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.
ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.06.
ACQ stock opened at C$46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
