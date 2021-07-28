Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $128.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.