Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

