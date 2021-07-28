Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

