Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 18,945 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $210,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

