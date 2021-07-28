Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $284.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

