Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.25

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and traded as low as $10.54. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 1,807 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

