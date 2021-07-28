Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CTAS stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $293.32 and a 12 month high of $395.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

