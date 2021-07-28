Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

CTAS opened at $388.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a twelve month low of $293.32 and a twelve month high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

