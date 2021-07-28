CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

CIT Group has raised its dividend by 129.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE:CIT opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

